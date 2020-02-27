Zero-Emissions Top Handlers Enters Service at Long Beach

By The Maritime Executive 02-27-2020 08:19:41

Two shipping terminals at the Port of Long Beach are testing new, zero-emission top handlers.

The terminals, Long Beach Container Terminal and SSA Marine at Pier J, will demonstrate three never-before-tested Taylor battery-electric top handlers (two at SSA and one at Long Beach Container Terminal) for approximately six months.

International Longshore and Warehouse Union members are operating the vehicles.

The equipment is part of the Port of Long Beach’s Commercialization of POLB Off-Road Technology Demonstration Project (C-PORT), which is designed to test the viability of the zero-emissions vehicles that will be used on the docks to meet the Port’s 2030 goal of a zero-emissions cargo handling fleet. The demonstration project is operating as part of California Climate Investments.

At Long Beach Container Terminal, electric vehicles move containers from the ship to the sorting yard, where electric stacking cranes ready them for pick up. “We expect these battery-electric top handlers to be able to make it through the daily two-shift cycle before needing a recharge,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We're eager to see the advancements in technology that come from this demonstration and what it means for the commercialization of this equipment.”