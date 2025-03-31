Yang Ming Buys Methanol Containerships as First Step in Fleet Optimization

After reporting strong financial results for 2024, Taiwan’s Yang Ming took the first steps in a fleet optimization and expansion program first announced in December 2024. The company reported it is buying three under-construction dual-fuel methanol containerships from Japanese leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

The three vessels are reported to already be on order with Imabari Shipbuilding. They are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029 and each will have a capacity of 8,000 TEU. The report says they will be equipped with energy-efficient main engines to maintain flexibility for the future adoption of alternative fuels. It also plans to pursue digitalization and smart technologies.

Yang Ming, which is currently number 10 on Alphaliner’s sector ranking with a capacity of just over 700,000 TEU, has said it is committed to strengthening its core business. The group is part of the reworked Premier Alliance that launched in February 2025 along with HMM and Once Network Express (ONE). The new five-year alliance agreement calls for the expansion of services to make up for the loss of Hapag-Lloyd in the former The Alliance. Yang Ming has already announced its new 2025 Transpacific trade service and Transatlantic routes. It said it plans to strengthen its regional services to broaden its service portfolio.

As reported two weeks ago, the company's financial results for 2024 achieved consolidated revenues of $6.9 billion. It reported a new profit of nearly $2 billion, while still highlighting the challenges in 2024. It cited supply growth outpacing demand last year while expressing long-term confidence in the sector.

The fleet optimization plan calls for replacing its over 20-year-old vessels with between 5,500 and 6,500 TEU capacity. The group plans the addition of 13 new vessels, including up to six 8,000 TEU dual-fuel-ready vessels. It is also planning seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels.

No timing was announced for the fleet optimization program but the company reports it is a key part of the business strategy.

