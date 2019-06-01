WMU to Research Gender Equality in Ocean Science

A World Maritime University (WMU) team will undertake the research with a focus on gender equality and the empowerment of women in the conduct and delivery of ocean scientific research, in particular in relation to fisheries, oceanography, hydrography and climate change.

The announcement was made by Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU, and Dr. Genvieve Béchard, Hydrographer General of Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada, and relates to a major research project on the theme “Empowering Women for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.” This was made possible through Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

In support of the project, the Government of Canada is also sponsoring a WMU Ph.D. scholarship and post-doctoral fellowship program on gender empowerment in support of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The program aims to promote gender equality and empowerment of women in the conduct of ocean science as well as gender equality in the regulatory and ocean science governance systems that manage ocean science.

Against this background, WMU is launching a Ph.D. scholarship and Post-Doctoral fellowship program with a focus on research proposals that canvass novel policy and scientific approaches on gender empowerment across the following thematic areas:

1. the role of gender equality and empowerment of women in the conduct of ocean scientific research;

2. ocean science governance systems; and

3. ocean science diplomacy.

The United Nations proclaimed a Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) with a view to reversing the cycle of decline in ocean health. It is recognized that the aims of the decade, including improved conditions for sustainable development of the ocean, can only be achieved with equal participation from both women and men.

In 2018, the WMU celebrated 35 years of excellence in education, research and capacity-building of future leaders in maritime and ocean-related studies and inaugurated the WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute. The Institute will contribute to the implementation of Goal 14 (Life Below Water) of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, in particular with equal participation of both women and men in support of Goal 5 focused on gender equality. The government of Canada is actively committed to supporting this work.