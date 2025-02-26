WinGD Delivers Biggest Methanol-Fueled Engine for Ships

Efforts to continue to build out the engine options for shipowners seeking to align with the emerging trends for alternative fuels continued with WinGD highlighting the delivery of the most powerful methanol-fueled engine for ships. It is the largest yet built for methanol and part of the company's diversified future offering including LNG and ammonia-fueled engines.

The Swiss company which has been in the engine business since 1893 highlights that the new methanol engine is ready for delivery after passing factory and type approval tests. It launched the line with a ten-cylinder, 92-bore X-DF-M engine while reporting it is offering engines with bore sizes ranging from 52 to 96, in similar cylinder configurations and engine rating fields as its diesel-fueled engines. The methanol rollout proceeds ammonia-fueled engines which are still in the testing phase but expected as early as mid-year.

“Production of sustainable, renewable fuels of all types continues to advance, but long-term availability and cost remain uncertain,” commented Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD. As interest in methanol and regulatory clarity increases, we anticipate the X-DF-M platform will become a key contributor to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping.”

The milestone was marked by a delivery ceremony held at engine builder CMD in Shanghai and included a ceremony for the signing of the approval certificate by eight classification societies. According to WinGD, this assures that the engine can be built to WinGD’s design by all engine builders.

The first engine will be shipped to COSCO Heavy Industry’s shipyard and is slated for installation on a 16,000 TEU containership being built for COSCO Shipping. COSCO is expanding its methanol operations after having also recently celebrated the naming of China’s first large methanol-fueled containership earlier this month. WindGD reports the new engine will be installed on the fourth ship of a new class with the other three ships’ engines being converted after the first methanol engine is commissioned.

WinGD reports it has 56 orders for X-DF-M engines on order across bore sizes ranging from 52 to 92, X-Engines. The addition of methanol capability to WinGD’s engine line-up further extends the decarbonization options available to deep-sea ship operators, which include the long-established X-DF LNG-fueled engine platform and a new ammonia-fueled X-DF-A platform which is currently in the testing phase.

The company was acquired in 2016 by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). It continues to be one of the world’s leading engine manufacturers.

