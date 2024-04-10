Windstar Cruises Adds Two "Motor Yachts" to its Fleet

Luxury cruising brand Windstar is known best for its iconic Wind-class motor-sailing vessels, but it also operates a fleet of three conventionally-powered ships. On Wednesday at Seatrade Cruise Global, Windstar announced that it is expanding this fleet with two more motor-driven vessels, the future Star Seeker and Star Explorer.

With a 224-passenger capacity, these two newbuilds are on the smaller side for luxury cruise ships, and Windstar Cruises refers to them as "motor yachts." They are ice-strengthened for future deployment to high-latitude markets, when needed.

Star Seeker is under construction now at the WestSEA yard in Portugal and will deliver at the end of 2025, with Star Explorer following one year behind. The two newbuilds will free up the sail-equipped Wind Star to return to Tahiti in 2027; the Wind Star currently alternates between Europe and the Caribbean.

Windstar Cruises is a part of Xanterra Travel Collection, a holding company of the Anschutz Corporation.

"As part of our company's expanding portfolio, Windstar Cruises is poised for remarkable growth and an exciting future ahead. We're excited about the possibilities of where Windstar will sail," said Andrew N. Todd, President & CEO of parent company Xanterra.