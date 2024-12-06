Wind Tunnel Tests Mark Next Milestone Toward Wind-Powered Vehicle Carrier



Wind tunnel testing got underway today in Sweden to further the design of what could become the world’s first wind-powered PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier) vessel. Wallenius Marine highlights the tests calling them a milestone in the development of the vessel.

Between December 6 and 9, Wallenius Marine is gathered with experts from RISE, KTH, and Oceanbird in Gothenburg, Sweden for a series of crucial tests to validate the latest design for wind-powered PCTC vessels. The tests, which will be performed at wind speeds up to 250 km/h (135 knots) will according to the team at Wallenius Marine not only confirm the design but also contribute to the development of new data simulation models for wind-powered ships.

“Our vision is to offer zero-emission shipping,” said Carl Fagergren, Senior Project Manager at Wallenius Marine. “Over the years, we have put a lot of effort into research and innovation. Many tests have been carried out, and great collaborations with academia and partners have brought us to where we are today.”

The concept for the wind-powered vessel started in 2017 as a simple sketch on a piece of paper but by 2020 the group was ready to profile the concept with the industry. Oceanbird was set up as a separate company to pursue the technology and it reports strong advancements. The PCTC Orcelle Wind is the first vessel being developed based on the Oceanbird concept, in a project led by Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The next important step will be in 2025 when the Oceanbird wing sail will be tested aboard Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s in-service vessel Tiranna. The steps to installing the prototype wing sail are underway on the vessel and it will provide critical proof of concept in real-world operating conditions.

“We are currently at a central stage in the design process where we want to ensure that our design meets all technical and operational requirements before we finalize the tender design,” said Fagergren.

The wind tunnel tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model using advanced technology. The model for the new tests weighs 1.2 tons and is used to simulate the full aerodynamic performance of the ship in the wind tunnel. Previously, wing sails have been tested independently without a hull, but the combination of the hull and multiple wings in a large tunnel with a full-scale model makes this test unique.

Among the issues they will be testing are the interaction between the hull and the six wing sails as well as exploring the optimal distance between the hull and wing for maximum performance. They are also testing different aerodynamic shapes for the vessel such as three different bridge designs to see the impact on performance. They will also test “off-design conditions,” such as when the wing is out of position or at the wrong angle.

To continue and accelerate the development efforts for wind-powered vessels, Wallenius Marine announced this week it has entered into a new partnership with the Royal Institute of Technology, KTH. It is a six-year research collaboration, called SailTech, focusing on furthering the designs.

