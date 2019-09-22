Watch: Drone Footage Shows Barges Lodged Beneath I-10 Bridge

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-22 16:57:17

A drone has been used to conduct initial damage assessments of the I-10 bridge that at least two barges struck on Friday .

As a result of flooding from Storm Imelda in southeast Texas, strong currents peeled away nine barges from a fleeting area on the San Jacinto River, sending them downstream towards the I-10 freeway bridge at Lynchburg, Texas.

There are no reports of pollution from the barges involved in the incident.

According to Texas Department of Transport, the barges have now been dislodged, and damage to the bridge is being inspected. Some traffic is now flowing over the bridge.

