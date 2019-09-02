Voting Opens for the IMRF People's Choice Award

Port Waikato rescue team from Coastguard New Zealand - finalists in the Outstanding Team Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations category.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-02 17:38:26

Voting has opened for the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF)'s People's Choice Award 2019, and the finalist with most “likes” on Facebook at 1800hrs GMT on September 9 will be announced as the winner.

The IMRF is inviting everyone to vote for the person, team or technology that they think is most deserving out of all the other finalists, in the short list for this years' IMRF Awards.

Designed to honor the skill and commitment of dedicated maritime search and rescue (SAR) professionals and volunteers globally, the IMRF Awards also raise awareness of SAR techniques, technologies and equipment that can improve capability for the future.

The finalists for the IMRF Awards 2019 were announced on August 1, and the full story behind each finalists' nomination has now been published on the IMRF's Facebook page and on Sina Weibo.

To vote, visit the IMRF Facebook page , read the nominations and “like” the finalist(s).

The winners of all the Awards will be announced at a presentation ceremony on September 10, on board HQS Wellington, during London International Shipping Week. The Awards will be presented by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Awards are sponsored by:

• Inmarsat is sponsoring the Vladimir Maksimov Lifetime Achievement Award and the #WomenInSAR Award (www.inmarsat.com)

• CM Hammar is sponsoring the Team Award (www.cmhammar.com).

• Pole Star is sponsoring the Innovation and Technology Award. (www.polestarglobal.com).

• Navigate PR is sponsoring the People's Choice Award (www.navigatepr.com).