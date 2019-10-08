Virgin Voyages Names Second Captain

Captain Marco Carsjens

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 18:52:13

Virgin Voyages has announced that Captain Marco Carsjens has joined the cruise line.

He joins Captain Wendy Williams who took a role of Master of the line's first ship Scarlet Lady in June. She is the first Canadian woman to captain a ship for a major cruise brand.

Carsjens, from the Netherlands, previously worked for Holland America Line for 22 years where he attained the rank of Captain from 2010.

Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with Fincantieri. The 110,000 gross tons, 278 meter Scarlet Lady, still under construction, was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury and will be Adult-by-Design. She will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020 and is capable of carrying 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew.

Virgin Voyages' second ship will be delivered in 2021, and the third and the fourth ships will set sail in 2022 and 2023 respectively.