Video: Taiwan Says Four Survived Shipwreck as More Seafarers Are Evacuated

Taiwan is continuing to recover from what has become a record-setting typhoon in many aspects for the island. Officials from the Ocean Affairs Council are saying it was the worst storm in the 117-year history, with the strongest recorded winds and the most number of vessels damaged , yet somehow four seafarers from Myanmar made it to shore as their vessel was sinking in the storm.

Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling wrote on Facebook that a new record was set with seven freighters and one yacht driven ashore. She reported that a total of 79 seafarers were awaiting rescue from their ships as the island continued to experience strong winds and high seas. The top wind speed from the storm is being reported above 140 mph with up to 70 inches of rain.

Overnight, the Taiwan Coast Guard reports a four crewmembers from the Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship Fu-Shun were found alive on the beach. The survivors are reporting that they put on lifejackets and ultimately around 0600 decided to take their chances and swim for shore as the 698 dwt vessel began sinking in the storm. Some reports had said the vessel was as much as 16 to 19 miles off the coast of Kaohsiung.

The survivors said they split into two groups with five in one and four in the other in an attempt to reach shore. Yesterday residents found two of the men on the beach followed by a third and finally a fourth. The last survivor said he had become separated from the group when he attempted to retrieve a bag with his passport. Alone he decided to swim for the shore with “all his life.”

The survivors said the other group was not as lucky. Three of the seafarers were washed away and they saw their life jackets pull off the men in the high seas. This morning, the Coast Guard reported finding the body of one man, a 64-year-old who is being identified as the captain. It appears he was driven against the rocks on shore and killed. The other four from the group remain missing.

The Coast Guard began organizing rescue efforts for the grounded ships. Early on Friday morning, the Coast Guard was able to help nine crewmembers from the Sophia climb to safety off their ship which was on the beach. Later they formed a human chain and strung lines to help twelve more crewmembers escape from another grounded vessel. Images show the crew climbing down the side of the vessel on a ladder before being guided by the Coast Guard.

Most businesses, schools, and other organizations remained closed for a third day as Taiwan worked to begin to recover from the powerful storm.

