Video: Singapore Deploys Autonomous, Remotely-Controlled Patrol Boats

The efforts to monitor and protect shipping around Singapore, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, have gained a new remotely-controlled, autonomous patrol boat. The Singapore Navy put its new autonomous boats on display with a demonstration of its capabilities as it began patrols in the harbor.

The Marsec USV was designed and built in Singapore using the latest in automation and AI technology. The Straits Times newspaper witnessed the demonstration while the Navy also posted a video about the crafts online.

According to the report, three of the vessels have begun patrols and a fourth will be added later in the year. Each is 17 meters (approximately 56 feet) and 30 tonnes. They are powered by two diesel engines using water jets which give the patrol boats a top speed of over 25 knots. They can carry a 20-foot container or its equivalent, and they are designed for continuous operations of up to 36 hours.

Operations are overseen from a shoreside control station, but the vessels also incorporate a high level of autonomy in managing their navigation. They are outfitted with collision detection and avoidance systems employing a series of sensors, radar, and cameras. The video feed also provides a 360-degree perspective for the operators.

Each of the vessels is outfitted with a range of capabilities for their monitoring and enforcement roles. They have long-range acoustic devices, sirens, and speakers to issue voice commands. They also have a stabilized, remotely operated machine gun and a laser system to disorient perpetrators.

The vessels were deployed in 2025 after over 1,000 hours of testing. The Straits Times reports Navy officers said during the briefing that they conducted manned trials, but the operators never needed to intervene during the trials.

In addition to its current role in monitoring, the Navy reports it is looking at additional missions for the vessels. This could include mine detection or deploying countermeasures.