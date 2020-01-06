Video: RNLI Volunteers Rescue Dog After 60-Foot Cliff Fall

01-06-2020

On New Year's Eve, volunteer lifeguards with the RNLI station in Whitby, England were called out to support the local UK Coastguard team in getting the dog to safety.

The dog’s owner was walking near Saltwick Nab, south of Whitby, when his dog fell over the edge of the cliff. He called for help and the injured dog was found, but first responders decided that the safest method of extraction due to the location (as well as the size of the dog) was via lifeboat.

The charity’s inshore lifeboat was launched to the incident, as it can be brought ashore onto a beach. The RNLI volunteers carried the injured dog to the lifeboat and decided to bring the owner along with them to keep the dog calm.

The owner and his dog, Duke, were returned safely to Whitby lifeboat station where family were waiting to take the dog straight to the vets.

"Some people might find it strange that we rescue pets but due to the location of the incident it could have been dangerous for the owner to attempt carrying the dog himself. The area is quite slippy and it would have been a long walk back due to the lack of access," said the Whitby RNLI station mechanic who attended the incident said. "The size of the dog meant that taking the dog back up the cliff would have been difficult as well as distressing for the animal. We’d much rather see an animal be rescued quickly and safely and no one else put in danger trying to rescue them."