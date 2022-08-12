Video: Pakistan Navy Directs SAR Operation Saving Indian Crew

Pakistan Navy located the wreckage of the Indian sailing ship and one crew member who drowned (Pakistan Navy)

In a rare instance of cooperation, Pakistan reports that its Navy responded to a distress call and helped in the rescue of Indian sailors after their 145-foot commercial sailing vessel capsized. The Jamna Sagar was reportedly in the Arabian sea near Gwadar along the western border with Iran and at the entrance to the Gulf of Oman.

The distress call was received on August 9 and a Pakistan Navy ship along with two helicopters were dispatched to the area to aid in the search and rescue operation. In addition, the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested the assistance of a nearby merchant ship, the 29,650 dwt MT Kruibeke. The Belgium-registered LPG tanker had departed India on August 8 and was heading to Dubai.

The tanker assisted in rescuing nine of the 10 crewmembers that were missing after the vessel went down. The Pakistani forces continued the search locating the wreckage of the vessel and later the body of the missing Indian seafarer. He had reportedly drowned and the Pakistan Navy recovered the body.

The nine recused crewmembers were taken to Dubai aboard the tanker while the body of the deceased sailor was brought to shore and handed over to the PMSA to be repatriated. The Pakistan Navy reports that it was in communication with the Indian Navy during the rescue operation.

The Associated Press pointed out the unique nature of the operation based on Pakistan and India’s history of bitter relations. Having both gained their independence from Great Britain 75 years ago, the two countries have fought three wars and remain adversaries.

