Video: Massive Fire Damages Shipyard in Egypt

[Brief] A massive fire broke out overnight in one of the Egyptian shipyards south of the Suez Canal. According to local media reports the yard area that was damaged by the fire was used for fishing boats and pleasure craft.

The fire began late on Thursday, January 30, and burned for approximately six hours. Teams from the Suez Governorate responded but according to the reports, the efforts were hampered by the flammable materials used in the shipyard.

Pictures and videos show intense flames in the yard area destroying multiple boats. The shipyard is located in the Adabiya area near the southern entrance of the Suez Canal.

Authorities are reporting that there were no facilities but three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. At least 10 fishing boats and pleasure craft were destroyed in the fire.

Teams were continuing to search the area and working to determine the cause of the fire and why it spread so quickly.