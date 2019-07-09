Video: Inland Shipping Supports American Agriculture

By The Maritime Executive

As part of its effort to educate the public about America's inland waterways and their connection to agriculture, the labor community, freight shippers and local communities, the Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI) has released a new series of short videos - including an interview with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The inland waterways system includes about 12,000 miles of commercially navigable channels and roughly 220 lock sites, according to WCI. These “inland highways” move commerce to and from 38 states, serve industrial and agricultural centers and facilitate imports and exports at gateway ports. About 600 million tons of waterborne cargo worth about $200 billion transit the inland waterways every year.

For an overview of how inland shipping benefits the country's economy and its citizens, watch these videos below. More information can be found at http://waterwayscouncil.org/.