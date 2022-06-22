Video: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Sinking Cargo Ship

Princess Miral was sinking by the stern when the crew abandon ship (Indian Coast Guard)

The Indian Coast Guard is hailing its efforts in what it calls a “prompt and swift Search and Rescue (SAR) Mission” saving the lives of 15 Syrian seafarers after they abandon their sinking cargo ship. They were all successfully recovered from lifeboats and lift rafts despite what the Coast Guard termed difficult conditions and rough weather.

The circumstances leading up to the rescue are confused with some reports suggesting the vessel, a 32-year-old general cargo ship sailing under the flag of Belize suffered a mechanical failure while other reports suggested it possibly was intentionally grounded. The Indian Coast Guard reported receiving a distress call on June 21 with the crew telling them that they were preparing to abandon the vessel named Princess Miral.

Crew was rescued from the lifeboats and rafts (Indian Coast Guard)

The 7,000 dwt general cargo ship had loaded a cargo of 8,000 tonnes of steel coil in China in May. It had stopped at the Port Klang anchorage at the beginning of June and earlier this week was located off the coast of India. It anchored north of New Mangalore, India on June 18 but later appears to have repositioned to the south of the port city. The vessel had been sailing to the Suez Canal where it was scheduled to transit at the beginning of July on its way to Lebanon.

After grounding the vessel reported hull breaches which were causing ingress of water into the holds. Pictures released by the Indian Coast Guard however show the vessel sinking by the stern.

Commander S B Venkatesh of the Indian Coast Guard told The Times of India, “In my 30 plus years in service, this was the darndest mission undertaken in rescuing mariners. The successful operation reaffirms the Coast Guard’s capabilities.”

Two Indian Coast Guard vessels, the Vikram and Amartya were dispatched in response to the distress call. The crew was rescued from the boats and transferred to shore where they are currently being interviewed to determine more of the circumstances leading up to the emergency. It is unclear if the vessel remains afloat on a reef or if it went down after the rescue.

