Video: French Frigate Seizes $53M in Narcotics from Indian Ocean Dhow

Teams from the Guepratte chased down the dhow and searched it finding $53 million in narcotics (French Navy)

The French Navy released a video that looks like an action movie showing their encounter and seizure of narcotics during a routine patrol in the northern Indian Ocean sailing toward the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel is part of the multi-national force that patrols the region.

The Guépratte, a La Fayette-type frigate, was patrolling the northwest Indian Ocean when they spotted a dhow on December 27. They believed the vessel to be stateless and determined to intercept it and search the vessel. During a search lasting several hours, the French Navy reports nearly 500 kg of heroin and nearly 4 tons of cannabis were discovered aboard the vessel.

The report speculates that some of the drugs were probably intended for the European market. The French Navy estimates the total value of the seizure at approximately 50 million euros ($53 million).

#NARCOPS | Le 27/12, la FLF Guépratte, intégrée au sein de la CTF 150 @CMF_Bahrain, a intercepté en océan Indien un boutre transportant près de 500 kg d'héroïne et près de 4 t de résine de cannabis.

?? cette drogue a été retirée des réseaux criminels qui déstabilisent la région. https://t.co/s2t8zG5Qdm pic.twitter.com/c5Ujy7t6bd — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) January 2, 2023

The seizure of narcotics in the Arabian Sea was carried out as part of a mission to fight against illicit trafficking being undertaken by Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150). CTF 150 is one of the three multinational operational forces making up the Combined Maritime Forces which aims to strengthen maritime security in the region by combating illicit trafficking likely to finance terrorist or criminal activities.

The FLF Guépratte, a 410-foot frigate commissioned in 2001 is patrolling the Gulf of Oman and the Arabo-Persian Gulf in direct support of Operation AGENOR, the maritime component of the initiative European-led Maritime Awareness in the Straight of Hormuz (EMASoH).