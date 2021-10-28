Video: Four Injured, One Missing in Fire on Indonesian Container Ship

Fire damage aboard the Sinar Ambon (Kantor Kesyahbandaran dan Otoritas Pelabuhan Class 1 Banjarmasin)

On Wednesday, the Indonesian container feeder Sinar Ambon caught fire near Banjarmasin, at the mouth of Borneo's Barito River.

The blaze began at about 1215 hours, and a response tug managed to extinguish it by 1430. Four out of 18 crewmembers suffered burn injuries in the fire, and they were evacuated to a nearby hospital in Banjarmasin. Three were still in treatment Thursday, according to Tribun Banjarmasin.

Local media identified the burn victims as crewmembers Irwan, Francicus Feby Etdolo, Lukman Ahmadi, and Zelfa Chaniago.

One crewmember jumped over the side to escape the blaze and has not been found. Search and rescue assets continue to look for the missing seafarer, identified as M. Bajra Arransyah.

The Sinar Ambon was transferred to the Banjarmasin Container Terminal (TPKB) for further investigation and repairs. Based on an initial examination, the investigators suspect that a short circuit in a power cable in the engine room was responsible for the fire.

The Sinar Ambon is a 2006 container feeder with a capacity of about 300 TEU. Her last PSC inspection was recorded in 2011, indicating that she has served in domestic trade for an extended period. She is owned and managed by a Singapore-headquartered container feeder operator.