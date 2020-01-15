Video: Firefighters Cut Through Boat's Hull to Rescue Fishermen

Image courtesy North Bay Fire District By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2020 02:03:00

On Tuesday, firefighters in Coos Bay, Oregon rescued three fishermen who were trapped within the hull of a capsized fishing boat that had washed up on the north jetty of the Coos Bay bar.

Yesterday evening, a Coast Guard Sector North Bend helicopter aircrew was on a routine training flight when it spotted a capsized fishing vessel. The aircrew immediately reported it to the USCG Sector North Bend Command Center.

Shortly after receiving the report, the Coast Guard received an EPIRB transmission that had automatically activated when the transmitter was submerged in water. The EPIRB was registered to the 38-foot crab fishing vessel Pacific Miner.

In response, the USCG launched two motor lifeboats to the area off the jetty to look for survivors. Firefighting units from the North Bay Fire District and Hauser Fire also responded to the scene and helped in the search.

Image courtesy North Bay Fire Department

While searching the north jetty, firefighters heard yelling from within the wreckage of the boat. The firefighters made their way to the vessel and found that the crew of three were still trapped inside. The firefighters cut through the boat's hull and freed the crew. According to local TV media, they were cold from the ordeal but unharmed.

"All three crew members from the capsized fishing vessel were stable and have been transported to the hospital. Outstanding teamwork between all agencies involved," said North Bay fire chief James Aldrich. "They worked under extreme conditions and their efforts contributed to tonight's successful outcome."