Video: Fiery Container Explosion Aboard Yang Ming Vessel Docked in China

China’s second busiest container port and the neighboring area was rocked today by a powerful explosion in a container aboard a Yang Ming vessel docked in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port complex. Despite the fireball and flying debris, reports indicate that there were no injuries among the crew or dockworkers.

Yang Ming and Chinese officials issued a statement blaming the explosion which could be felt more than a half mile from the port on a container transporting hazardous materials. Yang Ming reports the shipper said it was substituting a reefer box for a dry container but that it did not require electricity for refrigeration. Unconfirmed reports on China Central Television (CCTV) cited manifests showing the vessel had lithium-ion batteries and a chemical compound (Butyl peroxbenzoate) as its cargo. The chemical requires temperatures below 86 degrees F and media reports cite an ongoing heatwave in China.

Images show smoke coming from the front of the vessel shortly before the powerful explosion. A massive fireball is seen rising from the vessel and debris from the explosion. Bits of the container and various goods are reported to be littering the dock area.

Yang Ming reports the vessel, the YM Mobility (81,145 dwt ) was successfully evacuated and all the crewmembers are safe. Fire crews reported to the scene and are said to have the resulting fire under control. At least portions of the massive Ningbo-Zhousan port complex have also reportedly suspended operations.

The YM Mobility, registered in Liberia, was built in 2011 and is reported to be operating between the Far East and the Middle East. The vessel has a capacity of 6,589 TEU. It arrived in Ningo yesterday, August 8, after a stop in Shanghai on a voyage that was coming from the United Arab Emirates.

Aftermath shows smoke coming from the cargo hold and a container lying on the dock as well as other debris (Chinese media/Weibo)

The container industry has repeatedly cautioned about the dangers of poorly packed or handled hazardous materials as well as incorrect or incomplete declarations. Experts highlight that if the explosion had happened at sea the consequences could have been far worse. A Maersk vessel, Maersk Frankfurt, remains at sea off India for three weeks fighting a stubborn container fire. One crewmember was reportedly killed in the early efforts to control the fire. The Indian Coast Guard assisted for nearly two weeks before salvage teams arrived and continue to work to resolve the fire.