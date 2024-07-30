Video: Dual-Fuel Bulker Strikes Anchored Ship's Bow, Damaging LNG Tank

On July 16, a dual-fuel LNG bulker allided with an anchored ship off the busy Hay Point terminal in northeastern Australia, causing extensive damage.

According to multiple social media accounts, the LNG-capable bulker HL Eco was preparing to anchor off Hay Point when she suffered a propulsion casualty. As she drifted, her port side struck the bow of the anchored bulker YM Serenity at low speed. As HL Eco slid past, the YM Serenity's prow struck her port side LNG fuel tank. The YM Serenity's starboard side anchor lodged in HL Eco's port side, and the still-moving HL Eco dragged on the anchor chain as she drifted away.

Instead of seeking a place of safety, several members of YM Serenity's crew ran towards the bow as HL Eco struck their ship, and they attempted to control the starboard side anchor as it paid out under tension.

According to social media reports, Marine Safety Queensland was notified, and two tugs were dispatched to assist the stricken vessels. Both safely re-anchored to await inspection. Neither ship suffered damage below the waterline, and no pollution or injuries have been reported.

HL Eco is a 2020-built Capesize bulker with a capacity of 180,000 dwt and a comparatively clean inspection record, with only three deficiencies in four years.

