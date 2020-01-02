Video: Crew of MSC Cruise Ship Rescues Man-Overboard Victim

Image courtesy Gerhard Jooste / Facebook By The Maritime Executive 01-01-2020 11:27:00

On Tuesday, the crew of the cruise ship MSC Orchestra found and rescued a man-overboard victim after an hour of searching. The survivor was brought aboard and provided with medical treatment.

Yesterday, the MSC Orchestra was under way off the coast of Madagascar, bound for Mauritius. At about 0400 hours local time, according to MSC, a passenger went over the side "of his own will."

"Our ship’s security protocols were activated immediately, and the ship command responded promptly and adequately," MSC said in a statement.

Posted by Gerhardt Jooste on Monday, December 30, 2019

The crew found the man after an hour in the water. He sustained only minor injuries and was returned to the ship for medical treatment.

The Orchestra arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius on New Year's Day. She is due to continue on to Reunion, then return to Durban.