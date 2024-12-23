Video: Containership Rolls Over While Loading in Istanbul

A small containership docked in Turkey’s main container port lost stability and rolled onto its side this morning, December 23, during the loading operation. Port officials are working to contain the damage and clean up from the vessel.

The vessel named Amnah (5,200 dwt) was loading containers at the Ambarli Port in Istanbul when it started listing toward the dock and eventually rolled onto its side. The incident was reported at 0400 local time and in the videos crewmembers can be seen on the deck.

Turkish officials reported there were 15 crew aboard and that five jumped into the water and swam to safety. The other ten were rescued from the vessel. One crewmember suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The ship was built in 1996 and was operating until recently for Russia’s Fesco shipping company. Databases reflected it transferred owners to a company in Belize as of October 2024 and is managed from Turkey. The ship is registered in Comoros.

Officials believe the vessel was improperly loaded causing it to lose stability. They reported an investigation would be undertaken to determine what happened during the loading process.

A containment boom was strung around the vessel to prevent pollution.

