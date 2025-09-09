Video: Containers Fall from Ship into Long Beach Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Port of Long Beach, California, are responding to a container collapse from a vessel that is at Pier G. According to the last report from the Coast Guard, at least 67 containers are in the harbor, but there were no reports of injuries.

The containership Mississippi (65,968 dwt) arrived from Yantian, China, early this morning, September 9, at the terminal. It is unclear if cargo operations had begun, but an emission capture barge from STAX was already alongside. The Coast Guard reports the barge was damaged. Many of the containers floating in the harbor were from Zim.

Pictures show a stack collapse in the last bay at the stern of the vessel and an additional collapse midship on the starboard side. Some of the boxes have landed on the barge, while others are in the water. Local TV news reports indicated they appeared to be spraying water with high-power hoses possibly to stop the boxes from drifting in the harbor and a harbor boat was seen nudging some of the containers. The official reports said it was unclear what was in the containers. TV reports said they have seen apparel and shoes floating in the harbor.

Los Angeles - Long Beach @uscg units and local partners are responding to report of containers in the water near Pier G in Long Beach this morning. Safety zone has been established. pic.twitter.com/TebRyBr8lG — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) September 9, 2025

The Coast Guard said the accident occurred about 9 a.m., and early estimates indicate that at least 67 containers went overboard. Full story: https://t.co/ilsn1XbaEl pic.twitter.com/jgL868EKIX — KTLA (@KTLA) September 9, 2025

The vessel, built in 2024, has a capacity of 5,500 TEU and is owned by MPC Container Ships of Norway. It is 836 feet (255 meters) in length and registered in Portugal.

The Coast Guard reports that a safety zone of 500 yards has been set up around the vessel, and all container operations were suspended at the terminal. Multiple vessels and aircraft were dispatched to the scene and surveying the situation. The U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department, Port of Long Beach, and Army Corps of Engineers were among the authorities responding.



