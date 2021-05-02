Video: Coast Guard Rescues Five Fishernen From Burning Trawler

Image and video courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 05-02-2021 07:49:18

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from the commercial fishing vessek Nobska at a position about 85 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

At about 1700 hours, Coast Guard First District received an EPIRB notification from the trawler Nobska. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter aircrew and a search plane were dispatched to investigate and assist. When they arrived on scene, they found that the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames.

All five members of the Nobska's crew were on the stern, away from the fire. The aircrew instructed them to get into the water so that a rescue swimmer could hoist them aboard the helicopter. They were safely lifted and transported back to shore. No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was moderate, with 25 mph winds and six-foot seas. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-144 crew were involved in the response.

The Nobska is a 1988-built stern trawler of about 100 feet in length. She is homeported in the fishing port of New Bedford.