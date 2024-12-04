Video: China Use Water Cannons as Philippines Says Vessel was Sideswiped

Vessels from China’s Navy and Coast Guard again got into a dispute with the Philippines Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries boats during what the Philippines is calling a routine patrol. Chinese officials angrily responded saying the “true provocateur and violator” was the Filipino ships that encroached on Chinese sovereignty.

Two incidents are being reported as well as several smaller provocations. The Chinese vessels unleashed their water canons in two incidents targeting the same Philippine Coast Guard vessel. In another scene in a video released by the Philippines, the larger Chinese vessel appears to be pursuing the smaller Filipino vessel. Then they are sailing alongside when contact is made. The Filipino sailors can be heard yelling “collision.”

This morning’s incidents came after a period of relative calm in the long-running dispute between the Philippines and China over control of the waters around Scarborough Shoal. It has been under dispute for more than a decade with China refusing an international decision that recognizes the Philippine sovereignty to the area which is approximately 150 miles west of Luzon and more than 500 miles to the east of the Chinese mainland.

The People's Republic of China has no jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinloc, which is classified as a rock under the 2016 Arbitral Award and Article 121 of UNCLOS. The Philippines has sovereignty over it, including its territorial sea. The waters beyond Bajo de Masinloc's… https://t.co/cuItA3lcQd pic.twitter.com/I8WvHk0rJN — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) December 4, 2024

“The dangerous maneuvers and water cannon harassment by the CCG are not standard law enforcement actions; rather, should be interpreted as unlawful aggression by international law violators,” wrote the Philippine spokesperson Jay Tarriela. He asserted that China is encroaching on the legitimate waters of the Philippines and endangering local fishermen.

Chinese officials responded saying that they have repeatedly warned the Philippines. They said they did not accept the Philippines’ false claims of China “harassing” Filipino fishing boats.

"We warn the Philippine side to immediately stop its acts of infringement, provocation, and inflammatory rhetoric; otherwise, the Philippines will bear full responsibility for any resulting consequences," said CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun in a statement.

Today, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) conducted a routine maritime patrol in the vicinity of Bajo De Masinloc to support Filipino fishermen actively engaged in fishing in the area. During this operation, our vessels… pic.twitter.com/fORLO6r3SD — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) December 4, 2024

The Philippines asserts the incident involved four vessels from the Chinese Coast Guard as well as two vessels from the PLA Navy. China says it was two Philippine Coast Guard vessels and two government vessels that instigated the incident.

Shortly after 0630 one of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired a water cannon at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya. The Philippines contends the Chinese were aiming at the vessel’s navigational antennas while they were 16 miles south of the disputed shoal. The same CCG vessel, number 3302, is then seen pursuing the Philippine vessel and coming alongside in what the Philippines contends was an intentional “sideswiping” incident. About twenty minutes later the same vessels were involved in another incident with the Chinese again firing their water canon.

In addition, the Philippines contends the BRP Teresa Magbanua was blocked, shadowed, and subjected to “dangerous maneuvers,” by both a Chinese Coast Guard and a PLA Navy vessel. Further, they charge that “reckless maneuvers” were carried out around BRP Cabra including an approach within 300 yards.

Rozul Reef is situated within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, roughly 138 nautical miles from the nearest coastline of Palawan. As a signatory of UNCLOS, the People’s Republic of China should be fully aware of the distances that define maritime zones in relation to a… https://t.co/KvBU5BArlg pic.twitter.com/I0BZm78MrM — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) December 2, 2024

The groundwork for the latest incidents was laid yesterday when Tarriela posted images and a message saying the Chinese were harassing indigenous wooden fishing boats. He released a picture saying a PLA Navy helicopter had hovered over the wooden boats.

Reporting the incident the Philippines said it would continue to protect the rights and safety of the fishing community within its maritime jurisdiction. The United States along with the EU, Japan, and Australia were quick to release statements condemning the Chinese actions.

WATCH: Philippine government vessel 3003 dangerously approached China Coast Guard ship 3302 and caused a collision at 7:04 am on Wednesday. (Video: China Coast Guard?https://t.co/0P4kJE6bTD pic.twitter.com/k5CxjbDbHi — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) December 4, 2024

Video released by the Chinese of the bumping incident to support their claim that the Philippines vessel caused the incident.

