Video: Abandoned Ro/Ro Goes Aground Off Iskenderun

Aqua Hercules, seen here as the Malmo Link in 2007 (Jorchr / CC BY SA 3.0) By The Maritime Executive 03-25-2021 08:24:00

[Brief] The abandoned ro/ro cargo vessel Aqua Hercules has run aground in a storm just north of Iskenderun, Turkey.

The Aqua Hercules (ex names Malmo Link, Finnhawk) is a 1980-built ro/ro freighter with no registered flag state. She was seized by creditors in 2013, and her ownership was transferred to an undisclosed party, according to Equasis. Her last AIS signal was received off Iskenderun in mid-2013, and she has remained there ever since.

According to local media, the Hercules' crew abandoned the vessel over unpaid wages. A severe storm passed through the area this week, and the ship dragged anchor and went aground. There was no one on board at the time of the casualty, according to Medya Gazete.