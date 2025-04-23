USN Reports Two Drug Busts a Month into Ship’s Maiden Deployment

One of the U.S. Navy’s newest vessels, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has made significant drug busts a month into her first deployment. The Navy is highlighting that along with an embarked USCG Law Enforcement Detachment and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, the new littoral combat ship stopped two alleged drug smuggling operations in the Caribbean within a 72-hour span.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of 580 kilos of cocaine and 2,480 pounds of marijuana. The report estimates the total value of the drugs at over $12 million and highlights that the operation was a combination of air and surface operations to complete the interdictions.

“We train diligently and stand ready to execute interdiction missions at moment’s notice,” said Minneapolis-Saint Paul commanding officer Cmdr. Steven Fresse, “To be able to make an immediate impact so early on during our maiden deployment is a testament to the hard work and skills of the ship’s crew.”

The vessel is a Freedom-variant of the littoral combat ship class built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin. She was launched in 2021 and commissioned in May 2022. She departed on March 26, 2025, from her home base at Naval Station Mayport for her maiden deployment to support the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

At 388 feet (118 meters) in length, the Navy reports she has a top speed in excess of 40 knots and a range of over 3,500 nautical miles. Designated LCS 21, she is number 11 in the Freedom-variant, which currently has a total of 15 ships (10 active) and one more, USS Cleveland, fitting out.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul is on her first deployment after commissioning in 2022 (USN)

During her initial deployment, the Navy said Minneapolis-Saint Paul’s primary mission is to support counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean. Minneapolis-Saint Paul operations will also involve practical exercises and exchanges with partner nations.

Preparing for the mission, the vessel’s crew accomplished certification in Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, which the Navy said would enable the ship to conduct Maritime Interdiction Operations and support the embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment. This capability is vital for countering illicit drug trafficking and was supported by embarking an aviation detachment, which includes the MH-60 R helicopter to conduct reconnaissance, track contacts of interest, and engage in maritime interdiction operations.

“I have watched this crew tackle a challenging and condensed schedule to ensure we are prepared for our maiden deployment to the 4th Fleet. We have overcome every obstacle in our path and have demonstrated that we are a resilient team ready to execute our mission,” said Cmdr. Fresse at the time of the departure. “This will be USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul’s first deployment, as well as the first for many of my crew members. However, we are eager to accomplish the mission.”

The Navy highlights that the crew also completed multiple certifications in a range of critical warfare areas, including Air Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence, Surface Warfare, Cyber Warfare, and Search and Rescue. These certifications it said demonstrated the team's proficiency across multiple domains, proving that they are equipped and prepared to handle the complex and multifaceted nature of modern naval operations.

