USCG Rescues Four Divers Off Honolulu

File image By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 01:58:00

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services rescued four divers about half a mile off Hanauma Bay, just east of Honolulu.



At 0900, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan reporting that four divers had been separated from their dive boat and were calling for assistance.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and diverted a Dolphin helicopter crew from nearby training. They also contacted the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services, who deployed an engine company and jetski operator in response.



Once on-scene, the Dolphin aircrew located the divers and vectored in the jetski operator who successfully recovered them. The operator recovered the divers and returned them to their vessel while a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew provided aerial assistance. There were no reports of injury.

“We often work closely with the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services in cases such as this,” said PO3 Jonathan Gebhart, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Each organization has its own assets and capabilities, complementing each other, and allowing us to use the right tools for the job.”