USCG Recovers Stolen Floating Tiki Hut From "Intoxicated" Operator

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2021 10:03:00

[Brief] A small boat team with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West took on a special mission on Wednesday: tracking down and recovering a stolen floating tiki hut.

A boat operated by a sport fishing charter company encountered the stolen tiki hut and reported it to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Station Key West crews recovered the vessel near Hawk's Channel, the waterway that parallels the Keys. According to the Coast Guard, the person aboard showed signs of intoxication, and he was taken into custody by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

The vessel belongs to operator Cruisin' Tikis Key West, which runs a small fleet of floating tiki huts for six-person party charters. The huts are self-propelled and come equipped with a skipper, water, ice and coolers; the charterer is responsible for alcoholic beverages.

"A little tiki excitement today which was slightly more eventful than your typical tiki cruise. You don’t have to steal a tiki to go cruisin'!" wrote Cruisin' Tikis Key West in a social media post. "The Squeaky Tiki was returned with minimal damage. Thanks to FishMonster Key West, US Coast Guard Sector Key West and Florida Fish and Wildlife for all your help!"