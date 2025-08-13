US Asserts Freedom of Navigation as Tensions Remain High in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy conducted a “freedom of navigation operation” on Wednesday, August 13, approaching the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which was the scene of the confrontation between China and the Philippines on Monday and where two Chinese vessels collided. It comes as tensions remain high with an increased Chinese presence and a statement from China that it “drove away” the American vessel.

The U.S. has frequently staged freedom of navigation exercises, although according to Reuters, it has been at least six years since an American warship had approached the region around the disputed shoal. A spokesperson for the U.S. 7th Fleet, CDR Megan Greene, notes that China, the Philippines, and Taiwan each claim sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal. The Commander notes under international law that all ships of all states, including warships, “enjoy the right of innocent passage through a territorial sea.”

The 7th Fleet highlighted that the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Higgins asserted its rights and sailed near Scarborough on August 13. The vessel made the brief passage and returned to its operations in the South China Sea. The U.S. is only highlighting the USS Higgins, but a spokesperson for the Philippines Coast Guard, Jay Tarriela, reports a Philippine Coast Guard overflight of the region also observed USS Cincinnati, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, in the area.

China quickly issued a statement saying the United States vessel had entered the area “without approval,” and asserted the U.S. had “seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security.” The Chinese asserted they “drove away” the American vessel.

PCG Conducts MDA Flight Over Bajo De Masinloc



The Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, has deployed this morning the PCG Caravan aircraft to conduct a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flight over the Bajo De Masinloc (BDM) area. The mission… pic.twitter.com/hgmcaMpgsE — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 13, 2025

The Philippine Coast Guard reports a PLA Navy warship, 568, was “trailing” the two U.S. Navy vessels. Terriela said the U.S. vessels were 102 nautical miles from Zambales, in the northern Philippines, on the main island of Luzon.

“China’s statement about this mission is false,” Commander Greene told The Maritime Executive. “The United States is defending its right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Higgins did here. Nothing China says otherwise will deter us… The United States challenges excessive maritime claims around the world, regardless of the identity of the claimant.”

The Philippines Coast Guard reports that it was conducting a “Maritime Domain Awareness” flight over the area to monitor and ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen. It said the flight encountered five radio challenges from the PLA Navy vessel 553.

“A significant safety concern arose when the PCG Caravan aircraft was dangerously intercepted by a People's Republic of China J-15 fighter aircraft. The military aircraft unsafely tracked the PCG Caravan aircraft for over 20 minutes, maintaining a lateral distance of only 500 feet and passing directly overhead at just 200 feet,” reported Tarriela.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that four China Coast Guard vessels—5303, 4202, 3502, and 5306—alongside six Chinese Maritime Militia boats were situated outside the shoal area.

The two Chinese vessels, PLA Navy 164 and China Coast Guard 3104, which were involved in Monday’s collision, were both reported to have departed the area around Scarborough Shoal. Yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard reported that it observed the heavily damaged 3104 being towed from the area on Monday night. The Philippines has said it believes the vessel is unseaworthy after its bow was crumpled in the collision. The Navy vessel showed scrapes and a possible breach above the waterline from the collision.

