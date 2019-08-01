Ultramarine Interior Renderings Released

Ultramarine

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-01 19:42:57

Quark Expeditions has released new renderings of its new polar expedition ship, Ultramarine, which will set sail in the Antarctic 2020-21 season.

The renderings showcase new livery featuring Quark Expeditions' distinctive yellow "Q" logo spanning the full height of the ship and also suites and public spaces. Ultramarine will feature 102 suites across nine categories, including six solo suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and the largest entry-level twin suites of its class.

The vessel's off-ship adventure options will include activities such as flight-seeing, heli-hiking and heli-skiing. Ultramarine will have two twin-engine helicopters and two helidecks. She will house 20 Zodiacs, located close to the waterline, which can be quickly deployed from both sides of the vessel at four embarkation points that will be easily accessible from two passenger ready rooms, allowing guests to get off the ship in less than 20 minutes, half the industry average.

Ultramarine will have a 70-day operational range and will feature dynamic positioning to eliminate the need to drop anchor in sensitive seabed areas.