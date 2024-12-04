UK-Sanctioned Dark Fleet Tanker Cancels Detour Around Britain

This week, a newly-sanctioned tanker from the Russian dark fleet appeared to choose the long way around the British Isles, dodging any risk of UK enforcement actions. It was a rare detour away from the English Channel, adding to the length of the vessel's commercial voyage - but after attracting publicity with her unusual movements, Attica altered course and returned to the normal southerly route.

Last week, the British government sanctioned 30 tankers involved in the Russian oil trade, which helps finance the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine. Because of the G7 price cap on Russian oil, these vessels do not have access to UK-based insurance markets, and most operate with questionable liability cover, particularly for oil spill risks. The UK has announced its intention to challenge vessels with uncertain insurance cover if they cross through British waters.

The tanker Attica (IMO 9436942) - one of the newly-sanctioned dark fleet vessels - appeared to be taking an unusual route around Scotland, according to Bloomberg. The vessel loaded at the Ust-Luga oil terminal near St. Petersburg in mid-November and got under way for a voyage out of the Baltic on Nov. 23. After a few stops and starts, she exited the Kattegat and entered the North Sea on December 2 - but instead of turning south for the English Channel, she settled on a northwesterly course that would take her north of the Shetland Islands.

Late on December 3, after Western media detected the unusual diversion, Attica turned due south, appearing to return towards a more traditional route. As of the early hours of Thursday morning, she was in the North Sea off Denmark, headed south towards the Channel.

According to her AIS signal, Attica is headed for Port Said, then likely onwards to India via the Suez Canal. Attica is owned and commercially managed by a holding company in the Seychelles, and its third-party shipmanager is headquartered in Shandong, China.