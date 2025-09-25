UK’s Royal Navy Highlights Increased Monitoring of Russian Vessels



The UK’s Royal Navy reports that it has seen an increase in the number of Russian vessels transiting the English Channel, and it is responding by maintaining its patrol efforts. They report the operation is part of the ongoing commitment to safeguard UK waters and protect national security.

The monitoring is being stepped up after numerous reports of drones possibly being launched from Russian-controlled vessels. Air traffic was suspended on Monday at Copenhagen's airport after drones which the Danish authorities said they suspected were launched from a nearby cargo ship. Germany has reported similar instances of drones in recent months also suspecting they were being launched from ships.

The latest monitoring effort began on September 20 when a well-known Russian cargo ship used for military cargoes, Sparta IV (8,870 dwt), was identified as moving west through the North Sea. The cargo ship was being escorted by the Soviet-era frigate RFN Neustrashimy (3,500 tons displacement), which was commissioned in 1993. Sparta IV has been sailing for the Russians since 2018 and is operated by a sanctioned shipping company.

The Royal Navy once again called on its Plymouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke (4,900 tons displacement) for the monitoring operation. It was the 18th time in the past 12 months that the warship has been activated for monitoring missions. They report a total of 25 Russian vessels have been monitored, giving the Iron Duke her reputation as the escort ship of the Royal Navy. For this effort, she was joined by a Wildcat helicopter from Yeovilton’s 815 Naval Air Squadron.

“Russian warships are increasingly transiting through the English Channel,” said the UK’s Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard. “Alongside our commitment to NATO’s Eastern Sentry, this is a clear demonstration of how the UK stands firm with our NATO allies to deter Russian aggression.”

The Royal Navy utilized a combination of radar and sensors to track the Russian vessels as they sailed through the North Sea and into the English Channel. The effort also involved assets from four NATO nations.

“This type of tasking goes largely unseen, and as a ship’s company, we are extremely proud of our direct contribution to the UK’s national interests,” said Commanding Officer of HMS Iron Duke, Commander David Armstrong.

The ships passed without incident. The Sparta IV was continuing to the Mediterranean, reports the Royal Navy. Near the Channel Islands and the island of Ushant, the Iron Duke handed over the monitoring of the cargo ship to a NATO ally.

The Russian warship ended the escort and reversed course back through the English Channel. Iron Duke continued to monitor the vessel until it entered the North Sea. Iron Duke ended the monitoring on September 23, returning to its homeport.