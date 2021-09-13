UK MCA Warns of the Risk of Injury From Vibration on Small Craft

USN file image

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released new guidance on reducing the risk of injury from vibration and shock on high-speed boats, like interceptor RIBs and small patrol vessels.

Whole body vibration (WBV) and repeated shock (RS) injuries are a known hazard for passengers and crewmembers on small high-speed vessels, especially in rough surface conditions. These injuries can be life-changing or even fatal.

“Without the proper mitigation of vibration and shocks, workers on small vessels are at risk of chronic injury at low levels, and severe shocks can cause life-changing injuries to crew and passengers," said Julie Carlton, head of seafarer safety and health for UK Maritime Services. “This guidance is an important update to the safety precautions, to take on board the technology now available that could help."

The MCA's guidance focuses on risk-reduction strategies, and it follows from several serious incidents in recent years. The latest update reflects evolving knowledge and best practices, including the use of shock mitigating technology and data.

Severe WBV and RS incidents have occurred on inland waters and estuaries as well as at sea. Recently-reported injuries include spinal compression injuries, serious damage to joints and fractures in the leg and feet.

According to the MCA, the current research suggests that there is no single vessel design or seating system that is guaranteed to mitigate all the effects of WBV. However, the guidance outlines some basic principles which could assist in reducing risk. Recommendations for vessel design and occupancy include: