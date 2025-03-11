UK Arrests Seafarer in Ongoing Investigation to North Sea Allision



The situation surrounding yesterday’s North Sea incident continues to rapidly evolve with reports from the police in the UK that one seafarer has now been detained and arrested. The police said the unidentified individual was in custody while they continued the investigation.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision, this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong,” said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson. They did not announce the position of the individual or which vessel he was from.

The charges were set as manslaughter after HM Coastguard reported late on Monday that a search for one missing seafarer from the Solong had ended. Earlier today, the UK’s Minister of Transport Mike Kane told Parliament, “Our working assumption is that, very sadly, that the sailor is deceased.”

Both shipping companies as well as the authorities said their focus was on the 36 survivors of the incident. They were all given medical attention are reportedly moved to local hotels.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched a preliminary assessment to establish the causes of the collision. It is reported to be collected information while also working with the authorities in the United States and Portugal as the flag states of the vessels.

Humberside Police reported today that have commenced a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision and are working in collaboration with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. The police however are leading the investigation of any potential criminal offenses.

“Extensive work has already been carried out, and we are working closely with our partners to understand what happened, and to provide support to all of those affected,” said Nicholson. “The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

The police’s response comes as there has been growing speculation that the Solong might have been on autopilot when it plowed into the port side of the tanker. One of the American seafarers aboard the Stena Immaculate told CBS News off the record that he had not seen anyone on the bridge of the containership as it struck the tanker. He said the vessel “came out of the blue.”

The issue of lax watchkeeping has been involved in several incidents in the North Sea and Baltic region in recent years. The MAIB and others have warned of distracted bridge watches and a lack of lookouts despite the requirements.

