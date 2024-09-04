U.S. Service Members Targeted in Incidents in Venezuela and Turkey

U.S. service members were the targets of incidents in recent days both in Venezuela and Turkey. U.S. officials are acknowledging the incidents while reporting they are working with the local authorities.

CNN was the first to report today, September 4, that a U.S. Navy sailor is being detained in Venezuela. It is the latest demonstration of the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a strongman the U.S. and other nations are accusing of stealing the July 2024 election.

The State Department has repeatedly warned Americans of the dangers in Venezuela due to the ongoing tensions. The Biden administration tried to ease tensions to encourage a fair election and succeeded in bringing home wrongfully detained Americans. The brief relaxing quickly faded as the U.S. charged Maduro was not following through on promises in the lead-up to the elections. This week the U.S. protested a Venezuelan judge’s ordered arrest of Edmundo Gonzalez who is widely reported as the winner of the election.

While House spokesperson John Kirby tonight confirmed the media reports that Venezuela is believed to be detaining a U.S. sailor. No details were offered other than the statement that the individual was on personal travel not sanctioned by the United States. Reports are saying the unnamed person was detained on August 30 in Caracas.

The U.S. ratcheted up the tensions further against Maduro and his government on Monday, September 2, by seizing a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft that they said was being used by Maduro and his associates. The plane was seized in the Dominican Republic and was transferred to Florida. The U.S. asserts it was acquired through a Caribbean shell company in late 2022 or early 2023 in violation of U.S. sanctions and export controls. The plane, which they reported had a value of $13 million in 2022, has been flown almost exclusively, the U.S. asserts, to and from a military base in Venezuela.

U.S. service members have been the target of foreign governments and local activists. Earlier this week in a previous incident, two U.S. marines were assaulted the U.S. Navy confirms during shore leave in Izmir, Turkey. A mob accosted two marines in civilian clothes during their leave yelling “Yankee, go home” and assaulted at least one of them including briefly putting a sack over the marine’s head. The marines with assistance from others were able to break free.

Izmir police and U.S. NCIS were investigating. News reports indicate that more than a dozen members of a Turkish youth group were taken into custody.

The Navy on September 1 highlighted that the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable arrived in Izmir, for a regularly scheduled port visit, the third liberty of the current tour of duty. However, instead of being the planned opportunity to “further enhance strategic partnership,” it turned into an embarrassment. The Navy had highlighted that while in port, sailors and marines would participate in tours such as a visit to the Ephesus historical site, snorkeling and scuba diving, and a guided tour of Izmir’s cultural sites.

Kirby during today’s briefing said, “We’re obviously in touch, as appropriate, as you’d think we would be, with Venezuelan authorities to try and get more knowledge and information about this.”

The U.S. Navy reports it is working with the State Department to investigate the incidents.

