U.S. Senate Confirms Navy Secretary John Phelan

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of President Donald Trump's nominee for the next Secretary of the Navy, the financier, political donor and art collector John Phelan. He was confirmed by a vote of 62-30, securing more than a dozen votes from senators in the political opposition.

Phelan has no prior professional connections with the armed forces, but in confirmation hearings, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee appeared satisfied with his command of the policy issues facing the Navy - and his willingness to tap the subject matter expertise of his subordinates. He emphasized his skills as a manager and organizational leader, acknowledged that he was not a naval expert, and pledged to make the service more efficient and effective as an enterprise.

"The Navy and the Marine Corps already possess extraordinary operational expertise within their ranks," he told the committee last month. "My role is to utilize that expertise and strengthen it, step outside the status quo and take decisive action with a results-oriented approach."

Phelan pledged to delve into the Navy's intractable problems with shipbuilding, rein in costs and get hulls delivered on time. "I would push for a more agile, accountable and flexible shipbuilding strategy by streamlining procurement, enhancing budget flexibility, strengthening partnerships with the defense industrial base, and holding contractors accountable for cost and schedule overruns," he said.