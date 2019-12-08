U.S. Navy Identifies Three Sailors Killed by Active Shooter

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-08 14:41:19

Three Sailors died during an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on December 6, and the U.S. Navy has now identified them.

The identities of the Sailors are:

• Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 23, from Coffee, Alabama

• Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 19, from St. Petersburg, Florida

• Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 21, from Richmond Hill, Georgia

Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola, said: “We feel the loss profoundly and grieve with the family and friends of the deceased. The Sailors lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil. When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse.”

The installation is now open to mission essential personnel only through the weekend.

On Friday, a foreign national opened fire on personnel at the base killing three and injuring seven. Local law enforcement personnel neutralized the shooter about one hour after the incident began, bringing the total death toll to four.

Two of the injured were civilian law enforcement responders, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Both are expected to recover.

U.S officials have identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi national and a member of the Saudi Air Force who was in the United States for aviation training. Investigators are examining whether the incident may have been an act of terrorism rather than a non-terrorism mass shooting.

The shooting at NAS Pensacola follows just two days after another active shooter incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. In that casualty, an active-duty American sailor shot and killed two shipyard workers and wounded another, then committed suicide.