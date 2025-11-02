U.S. Forces Destroy 15th Suspected Smuggling Boat off South America

The U.S. military has eliminated another suspected drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean, neutralizing a suspected cocaine shipment and three vessel operators. The 15th strike brings the number of suspected narco-traffickers eliminated using lethal force to more than 60 individuals.

"This vessel—like every other—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement. "The Department will treat them exactly how we treated Al-Qaeda. We will continue to track them, map them, hunt them, and kill them."

Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Caribbean.



This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be… pic.twitter.com/W7xqeMpSUi — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 2, 2025

The latest attack comes as the Trump administration is ramping up its military presence in the Caribbean amidst reports of planned ground attacks in Venezuela. The carrier USS Gerald R. Ford - deployed in the Mediterranean - has been ordered to reposition, and is presently gathering up its escorts for the transatlantic crossing. Its departure from the theater will leave the Middle East free of any American carrier presence for the first time in years.

The newly-aggressive posture in U.S. Southern Command has been accompanied by a leadership reshuffle. II Marine Expeditionary Force has taken over the anti-narcotics mission from the Coast Guard-led Joint Interagency Task Force South, which previously operated using nonlethal methods; U.S. SOUTHCOM commander Adm. Alvin Holsey was reportedly asked to retire early over his views on the boat strike campaign; and Joint Chiefs strategy director Lt. Gen. Joe McGee was reportedly pushed out over disagreements over the same issue, among others, per CNN. The administration has denied reports about the reasons for the early retirements.

