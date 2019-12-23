U.S.-Flagged Container Ship Rescues Iranian Mariners

Maersk Kinloss (file image) By The Maritime Executive 12-20-2019 10:01:00

[Brief] The U.S.-flagged merchant vessel Maersk Kinloss rescued three Iranian mariners on December 18.

Maersk Line informed U.S. Naval Forces Central Command of the rescue of the mariners, who had been stranded at sea for several weeks. According to the Navy, Maersk passed the matter through NATO's Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) team, which was created for such contingencies.

The stranded mariners were transferred to the Omani coast guard, which is coordinating their return to Iran.