U.S. Department of Energy Issues Four LNG Export Approvals

file photo of Corpus Christi LNG under construction By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020 06:51:11

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued four long-term orders authorizing the export of domestically produced LNG from four proposed LNG export projects in Texas: Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG, and Texas LNG and Corpus Christi LNG’s Stage III.

Cheniere Energy is developing and commercializing its Stage III expansion for up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with total aggregate expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes per annum of LNG. Cheniere expects to make a positive final investment decision this year.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette says the export capacity of the four authorized projects is enough LNG to supply over half of Europe’s LNG import demand.

The approvals involve:

• Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC (0.99 Bcf/d)

• Rio Grande LNG, LLC (3.61 Bcf/d)

• Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC (0.56 Bcf/d)

• Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (1.59 Bcf/d)

The U.S. is now in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas. To date, the U.S. has exported LNG to 37 countries and is on track for its export capacity to nearly double in the next five years, says the DOE.

If built to capacity, the Rio Grande LNG project, including the connected Rio Bravo pipeline, is expected to create over 5,000 jobs during peak construction and represents infrastructure investment in excess of $15 billion. The Corpus Christi expansion is expected to create 2,400 jobs during peak construction, Texas LNG expects to employ 600 construction workers, and Annova LNG expects to employ 1,200 workers during peak construction. Annova LNG is scheduled to commence commissioning in 2024 and commercial operations in early 2025.