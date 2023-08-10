U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy Continue to Assist Maui Wildfire Response

The Lahaina fire, August 8-9 (Hawaii DOT)

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy continued their efforts to assist with evacuations and emergency response operations on Maui, where a runaway wildfire has devastated the town of Lahaina.

Coast Guard first responders pulled 14 people from the water during the fire overnight Tuesday, including two children. The intense fire burned to the waterfront, prompting some citizens to jump into the harbor in an attempt to escape the flames.

The agency's current response efforts include personnel on the ground, with air coverage from Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews. A 45-foot response boat crew from Station Maui remains on scene, along with the Coast Guard Cutters Kimball and Joseph Gerczak.

Additionally, the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 sent MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue operations.

A safety zone and flight restrictions are in effect near Lahaina Harbor and surrounding area, and the Coast Guard urges residents to pay attention to safety warnings. Some buildings in the town continued to smolder as late as Wednesday, and active firefighting operations were ongoing.

For those who are not on Maui, it's hard to imagine the devastation.



Longtime resident, Emerson Timmins who saw the disaster in Lahaina joined KHON2 News for an interview: pic.twitter.com/POeeZDgiNd — KHON2 News (@KHONnews) August 10, 2023

At least 36 people were killed in the conflagration, making it the second-deadliest American wildfire in a century. The blaze whipped into town, propelled by powerful winds gusting to more than 55 miles an hour, and it gave little warning. 11,000 people have evacuated, but the number who may have been left behind is not known.

Some local citizens have suggested that the count of dead and missing could be far higher than reported so far. An informal local list of missing persons has grown to about 2,100 entries, including 1,100 people listed as "not found."

Officials have also warned that the death toll may rise. In an ominous sign, California's Office of Emergency Management said Thursday that it has dispatched mass fatality response specialists to Maui along with urban search teams.