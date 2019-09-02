Two Shipyard Workers Killed in Chittagong

File image courtesy Ziri Subedar Group

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-02 21:56:16

Two workers at a Chittagong shipbreaking yard were killed on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the Ziri Subedar shipbreaking yard in the Sitakunda shipbreaking district. The victims, identified by local media as Tushar Chakma and Aminul Islam, were killed immediately when they fell from height, according to reports. Three to five others were injured and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ziri Subedar operates several shipbreaking yards, a rerolling mill and an oxygen gas supplier in Chittagong.

Injuries and fatalities are relatively common at South Asian shipbreaking yards, which handle demolition for the majority of the world's outmoded tonnage. In July, three workers were killed and four injured at the nearby Mak Corporation shipbreaking yard in Chittagong after inhaling a toxic gas.

Due to a variety of economic factors, including regional demand for "cold" re-rolled secondhand steel, South Asian shipbreakers pay significantly more than their developed-nation competitors for demolition tonnage. Despite environmental and labor rights concerns, they have maintained market dominance, capturing more than two thirds of the world's ship recycling market.