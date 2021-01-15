Two Killed by Leak Aboard FPSO off West Africa

FPSO Espoir Ivoirien - BW Offshore photo By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 03:32:12

BW Offshore, a provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry, is reporting that two workers were killed in a gas accident aboard one of the company’s floating storage vessel off the coast of West Africa.

According to a statement from the company, the incident occurred around mid-day while work was being performed on the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien. The two individuals were working inside one of the tanks on board when “there was a leak of hydrocarbons into the tank where the work was being performed.” Two fatalities were confirmed as a consequence of the incident.

"This is a tragic day for the families of the men we have lost, and our hearts go out to them," said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

The 155,000 dwt vessel, which was built in 1975, was converted in 2001 for use as an FPSO with a capacity of 1,100 Mbbl. The FPSO is operated by BW Offshore for CNR International. It has been operating on the Espoir field off Ivory Coast with its current lease running till 2022.

The company reports that all of the personnel aboard have been accounted for and the next of kin of the two that were killed have been informed.

Production has been shut down on the FPSO and the leak has been contained within the cargo tank.

Both companies are cooperating with local authorities. BW Offshore owns a fleet of 15 FPSOs operating worldwide. The company says over the past 35 it has executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects.