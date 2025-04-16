Two Dead, Nine Missing After Capsizing of Chinese Sand Carrier

Rescuers are attempting to find survivors after the capsizing of a Chinese-operated sand carrier off the coast of Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

The sand carrier Hong Hai 16 was operating off Barangay Malawaan on Tuesday morning in moderate seas. At about 0520 hours, the vessel capsized; the cause of the casualty is still under investigation.

The vessel had 25 crewmembers. Fourteen have been rescued alive by first responders, including six Philippine nationals and eight Chinese seafarers. Two crewmembers have been confirmed dead and nine remain missing, including three Chinese and six Philippine nationals.

Images courtesy PCG

PCG Special Operations Group Southern Tagalog has dispatched a team of divers with cutting gear to help access the ship. The capsized vessel is floating keel up with an even trim, and is partially submerged. The PCG hopes that some crewmembers may have survived in the engine room.

“The PCG remains on-scene and fully committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals involved, while also preparing for any potential environmental impact,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan visited the scene on Tuesday for an aerial and site inspection, and in a statement he said that he had urged the response teams to make every effort to save any survivors.

A similarly named Chinese dredging vessel capsized and floated hull-up for days in Manila Bay in May 2023.