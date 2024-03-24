Two Crewmembers Killed in "Incident" on Holland America Cruise Ship

[Brief] Two crewmembers were killed last week aboard a Holland America cruise ship in the Bahamas, the line has confirmed.

On Friday, as the cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam was calling at the port of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, two unnamed crewmembers were killed in "an incident," the line said. No further information was provided, except that the incident occurred in an engineering space.

The authorities have been notified, and the Bahamas Maritime Authority is the lead agency for the investigation. Counseling is available for affected personnel, the cruise line said.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time,” the line said in a statement. “The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority.”

ABC News reports that the two crewmembers were killed by an accidental steam release, though this has not been publicly confirmed by Holland America.

Nieuw Amsterdam has resumed her commercial itinerary in the Bahamas.