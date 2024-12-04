Two Crewmembers From Carrier USS George Washington Found Dead

Two more crewmembers from the carrier USS George Washington have died while ashore, both within days of arriving at the vessel's homeport in Yokosuka.

USS George Washington gained notoriety in 2022 for a string of three back-to-back suicides, all in one week. The ship was in the middle of a protracted six-year drydocking, and a command investigation found that the ship's crew experienced unacceptable onboard living and working conditions during the yard period, driving down morale; the findings informed a series of service-wide reforms for sailors performing duties during long shipyard periods.

The carrier returned to service in 2023, and she replaced USS Ronald Reagan as the forward-deployed carrier in U.S. 7th Fleet earlier this year.

On Nov. 22, the day that USS George Washington arrived at her new home port in Yokosuka, electrician's mate nuclear PO2 Cuyler Burnett Condon was found unresponsive in an on-base hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On November 25, electrician's mate fireman Seaman Dimitri Morales was found unresponsive at an off-base hotel in Yokosuka, and local authorities pronounced him dead on scene.

"Grief counseling and support services are available as we focus on providing appropriate resources following the ship’s arrival to Japan," Navy officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with USS George Washington’s crewmembers and families following the loss of our Sailors."

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating both deaths.

For now, USS George Washington's crewmembers have been temporarily ordered not to drink alcohol, whether on-base or off-base, according to Stars & Stripes.