Twenty Port Authorities Sign COVID-19 Declaration

file photo of Singapore By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2020 08:05:50

Twenty members of the Port Authorities Roundtable from Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America met on April 24 to declare their commitment to ensuring their ports remain open amidst the current pandemic.

The declaration, initiated by Singapore, calls for port authorities to collaborate and share best practices in ensuring that port operations are not disrupted.

Through this joint declaration, the signatories are committed to work together and ensure that:

• Merchant ships can continue to berth at port terminals to carry out cargo operations and keep the global supply chain going;

• Best practices are adopted, according to national circumstances, including precautionary measures for the shipping community, advisories and assistance for shore personnel and ship crew, and safe handling of cargoes during this period; and

• Port authorities continue to share experiences in combating COVID-19 while safeguarding unimpeded maritime trade.

The Roundtable has shared the declaration with the IMO and the International Association of Ports and Harbours to rally other port authorities to join the declaration.

List of 20 members who signed the declaration

Abu Dhabi Ports

Antwerp Port Authority

Bureau of Port and Harbor, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Busan Port Authority

Guangzhou Port Authority

Hamburg Port Authority

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Montreal Port Authority

Ningbo Municipal Port Administration Bureau

Port Authority of Thailand (Bangkok Port)

Port of Barcelona

Port and Harbor Bureau, City of Yokohama

Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government

Port Klang Authority

Port of Long Beach

Port of Los Angeles

Port of Rotterdam

Port of Seattle

Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission

Port of Le Havre