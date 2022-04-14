Trawler Sinks After Collision off Faroe Islands

Eysterbugvin (file image courtesy MRCC Torshavn)

[Brief] On Thursday morning, the fishing vessel Eysturbúgvin (IMO 9020974) was sunk in a collision with another trawler south of the Faroe Islands.

AIS data suggests that her fishing partner, the pair trawler Vesturbúgvan, was overtaking Eysturbúgvin on her port quarter in the moments leading up to impact.

Eysturbúgvin sank quickly after the collision, according to a brief announcement from the Faroese MRCC in Torshavn. All of her crewmembers were safely rescued by a launch from the Vesturbúgvan, and no injuries were reported.